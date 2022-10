Posted: Oct 23, 2022 1:33 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2022 1:33 PM

Tom Davis

The Rogers County Emergency Management (RCEM) said firefighters have been tending to a fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road near Talala on Sunday.

The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District is working on the fire, according to RCEM.

RCEM said reports show the fire is contained, and they will continue to monitor throughout the day.