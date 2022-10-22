Posted: Oct 22, 2022 6:10 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 6:10 PM

Victoria Edwards

Candy is considered a Halloween tradition but this year the price is more of a trick than a treat.

A recent survey by Bloomburg Market found that nationwide candy has skyrocketed more than any other item for the Halloween holiday. Up 13-percent on average since last year at this time (and sometimes much more in certain locations), candy has become a luxury for some who cannot afford to pass out hundreds of little pieces of chocolate and other treats to those who come knocking at their doors this year.

Hershey's Chocolate Company had originally announced in the summer that it was having difficult obtaining necessary supplies from overseas, especially from the crops normally grown in and near Russia due to the war with Ukraine. Their initial warning was there might not be enough candy on the shelves at all but once shipping log jams were fixed in August, Hershey's walked back its dire warning by saying there would be candy but what they didn't say was at what price.

Other candy manufacturers reported difficulties with obtaining beet sugar, a base for nearly all candies, due to the drought conditions that decimated much of the northern states. When sugar prices rose quickly due to lack of supply, finished sweets also rose in price.

All of this means that you will pay more to make those little goblins, witches, princesses, and super heroes happy. If you can't afford to give out a treat, you might have to settle for one of a trick.