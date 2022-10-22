Posted: Oct 22, 2022 6:02 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 6:02 PM

Victoria Edwards

Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled that the the McGirt ruling at the US Supreme Court level does not apply to tax payments. A statement by the tax commission pointed out that state law gives tax exemptions only to tribal members who live full-time in tribal housing or on protected tribal lands and who earn their income from tribal organizations or sources. Therefore, all other Native Americans, despite being recognized as a tribal member are still liable for paying state and municipal taxes unless they meet 100% of the legal criteria for an exemption.

After McGirt had been ruled on by the US Supreme Court and then the court also recognized Muscogee (Creek) Nation has continuing to exist for purposes of prosecution of federal crimes, some members of the FIve Tribes of Oklahoma began posting on social media and in publications that the rulings would allow all Native Americans to avoid paying taxes.

After the statement was released by the tax commission, Governor Kevin Stitt release his own statement, sayind that the ruling by the tax commission was proof that every person living in Oklahoma must contribute to the infrastructure of the state and to its services because Native Americans share the same roadways, public schools and governmental services that non-Native Americans do and therefore, "it is only right that every citizen in the state of Oklahoma, regardless of age or heritage, should contribute their fair share."