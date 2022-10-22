Posted: Oct 22, 2022 5:49 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 5:49 PM

Victoria Edwards

Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations.

On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy Church of Christ will lease the northern portion of the first floor for Wednesday and Sunday services. The lease will run through JUne 30, 2023 and cost a total of $9600.

The City is currently taking Requests for Proposals from organizations who want to lease other area of the building for events or long-term use. The proposal must be consistent with the surrounding facilities, including the Bartlesville Community Center, Price Tower, and Unity Square Park.