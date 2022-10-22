Posted: Oct 22, 2022 5:44 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 5:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.

The project is funded by the 2020 General Obligation Bond approved by voters. The contract price for the Butler Creek Bridge is estimated at a little over $200,000. The Caney River project is estimated to be about $175,000.

Now that the projects have been approved, final plans and specs will be completed based on initial inspections and then presented for final approval by the city's engineers. A date for actual repairs to begin has not yet been released.