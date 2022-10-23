Posted: Oct 22, 2022 5:21 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 5:21 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Collinsville is planning an electrical outage for the entire city at 7 am on Sunday, October 23. The planned outage will be for about one hour.

City officials issued a warning of the outage on social media to warn citizens to prepare for the outage. In the posting, city officials said the outage is necessary for the city crews to finish some work on the utility substation.