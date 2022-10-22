Posted: Oct 22, 2022 8:15 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 8:15 AM

Tom Davis

Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.

On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.

Harney and Whitney eventually left the area walking opposite directions on the highway and were picked up by someone in a different vehicle. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle in the driveway that was not there before Harney and Whitney were found on the property. This vehicle was stolen from Bartlesville the day prior.

Duncan Harney was recorded on video camera walking on a property across the highway immediately after he left the reporting party's property. The recording was used to identify Harney as the male on the property. A search of the stolen vehicle revealed several items found to belong to Bailey Whitney. Bailey Whitney was later identified in a photo lineup as the female who was with Harney at the property.

Harney is on probation for 1st degree burglary and stealing a truck from the Nowata County District 1 barn. Harney has failed to appear for probation violations related to those past charges. Harney is currently jailed on a total bond of $60,000.

Bailey Whitney has not been located and is currently wanted for a Cherokee Nation felony warrant for possession of stolen vehicle and failure to appear on a breaking and entering case.

If someone sees Bailey Whitney they are asked to call 911, the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. or the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.

