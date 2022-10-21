Posted: Oct 21, 2022 9:37 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

Everyone’s favorite home-brewing competition is back for its LUCKY 13th year. Whether you’re a sponsor, a brewer, or a beer enthusiast, The Ray of Hope thinks the odds are good that this will be our best year ever! But the real winners are always the kids and families that we serve at Ray of Hope.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Ben Ames, Board Member Michael Colaw and Cooper and Mill Brewer/Owner Shawn Childress invited everyone to the Ray of Hope's 13the Annual Hops for Hope event on November 5 at Hangar 1 at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport.

Hops for Hope patrons enjoy a casual, home-brewing competition to raise funds for Ray of Hope Advocacy Center. This fun, laid-back event features beer tasting, pub grub, music, a raffle, and silent auction items. More than 850 attendees, just like you, judge and select the best brew. Yes, feel free to bring your judgiest friends.

So what’s better than delicious brew, great friends, and the best food? As the agency’s only fundraiser, Hops for Hope provides critical funding for child abuse and domestic violence survivors. Cheers to beer making a difference!

Enclosed is a sponsorship form detailing all of the sponsor-level benefits. No matter what level you choose, you will be helping families in crisis. Please contact us no later than September 15, 2022, to become a sponsor.