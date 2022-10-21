Posted: Oct 21, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Journey Home invites everyone to their Bingo event on Saturday, October 29, at Washington County Fairgrounds at 1109 N Delaware St in Dewey from 5-9pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Executive Director Brennen Bissinger and Board President Scott Holz said the 50/50's will start a 5pm and go until 6pm. They asked that you bring your dollar bills and be ready to watch entertainment from our local banks and their bank president or representative as they will be assisting with our fast money counting, pot splitting entertainment. For fun's sake, you are asked to encourage Emcees Rick Loyd and Keith McPhail to heckle them. There will be 5 - 50/50 games at the intermission to help The Journey Home raise funds for their mission.

Black out cards will be sold for $5.00 each with a chance to win $300.00 cash!

Purchasing regular packet bingo through this site helps The Journey Home to plan accordingly for attendance. This purchase will get you a packet for 10 games. Winner of the game will be able to win a basket, cash prize, or gift card!

Bingo and Be Served

Our very own Board member and donor Scott Holz will be catering the food for this event! We will offer Barbeque sandwich, beans, and chips for $8.00. Also having homemade desserts for purchase to satisfy you sweet tooth after a fun night of bingo and fantastic food! Dewey FFA Students will come along side and help you with your purchase so you can return to your bingo game!