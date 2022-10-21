Posted: Oct 21, 2022 8:53 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 8:53 AM

Victoria Edwards

Now that the registration period is over for the November election, the State Election Board has released new data about the registration activities that took place since the August election.

Data shows that 68,000 NEW voters registered for the upcoming November election. While this is not a record registration number, it is one of the highest in a long time so it has caught the attention of both candidates and the state officials. Data also shows that although there are about 4 million people in the state only a segment of the population is coming to the polls regularly -- that number was 600,000 in the last election.

Washington County now has 34,270 registered voters of which 20,637 are listed as Republican, 6,771 are Democrat, 6,574 are Independent and 288 are Libertarian.

Osage County has 28,517 registered voters in the following categories: Republican = 15,365; Democrat = 8,620; Independent = 4,333; Libertarian = 199

In Nowata County there are 6,174 registered voters with 3,694 Republicans, 1578 Democrats, 856 Independents and 46 Libertarians.

Rogers County tops out over all the other counties with 61,368 registered voters. In this county there are 38,899 Republicans, 12,766 Democrats, 9,223 Independents and 480 Libertarians.

(Photo courtesy of State Elections Board)