Posted: Oct 20, 2022 5:04 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 5:04 PM

Dalton Spence

Thomas Trumbly appeared on Talk of the Town Thursday to talk about his campaign to become an Osage County Commissioner for District One. Trumbly talked about why he was running, what he is looking to accomplish as a county commissioner and more. You can listen to the full interview here.

Trumbly’s competitor, Dr. Everett Piper will be on for Friday Oct. 21 edition of Talk of the Town around 7:30 a.m. on 99.1 KPGM.