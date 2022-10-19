Posted: Oct 19, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 2:30 PM

Victoria Edwards

A special 5K walk/run will be held by Brookdale Senior Living Center on October 29 for all ages who want to combine a little bit of Halloween fun with a whole lot of support for research into treating Alzheimers. Called “Trick or Trot,” the event will feature an event course that starts at Brookdale South on Camelot Drive and ends at Brookdale North on Southeast Adams Boulevard. It also features some unique activities along with the standard 5K.

Tyler Watts, Resident Programs Manager, explains that in addition to the regular activities associated with a 5K run there will be a costume contest for both children and adults and participants can collect goodies along the course so bring a pail to trick-or-treat.

Watts says the registration is FREE but you must notify him by email at twatts8@brookdale.com by this Friday, October 22.

Donations will be accepted to the Alzheimer’s Association to further research on the disease. Anyone who gives a donation will receive a special t-shirt. Watts said their last 5K was in support of Parkinson’s Disease but this time, they want to concentrate on Alzheimer’s because of its increasing impact on residents in our listening area.

So break out your sneakers and your strollers, gear up in the best costume you can find, and register by Friday for the Trick or Trot 5K on October 29 to have some safe Halloween fun while supporting a worthy cause.