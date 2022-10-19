Posted: Oct 19, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 9:15 AM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.

Although most of the original grant funds have already been expended on mental health assistance, City Planner Nancy Warring told the council during their meeting on October 3 that there is still a "substantial" amount remaining that can be used for rent and utility assistance. The amount is estimated at around $485,000 and could be used to help individuals who are suffering from the higher-than-normal costs associated with recent inflationary increases to basic housing and utility costs.

Rather than returning the funds in March 2023 when the grant period ends, Warring recommended that they be used for rehabilitation projects to improve air quality and ventilation systems for facilities that serve low to moderate income clientele.

For more information on these grants and how to apply for one, an organization can contact Nancy Warring directly at newarring@cityofbartlesville.org by calling 918-338-4243.