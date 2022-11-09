Posted: Oct 19, 2022 8:56 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 8:57 AM

Victoria Edwards

A bounty of gifts and goodies will be available for early Christmas shopping at Martha's Task during their Holiday Open House to be held Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11. Daily hours for the event are 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesday; 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday; and 10 am to 5 pm on Friday. Martha's Task is located at 718 South Johnstone Avenue.

In a press release on the event, Executive Director Laura Walton said that the organization is always looking to "showcasing our clients' talents" and that some of the items for sale will include kitcheware, aprons, and baby items. There will also be holiday cookies and usic.

Martha's Task is a non-profit that seeks to provide training to low income women in order to provide them with skills that can alleviate poverty. This is their 22 year of service to our community.