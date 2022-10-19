Posted: Oct 19, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 11:58 AM

Victoria Edwards

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.

In vestigation into the collision was initially conducted by Oklahoma State Troopers. More investigation may be carried out once Stroud is able to discuss the crash with officers.

Oklahoma State Patrol reminds drivers to be especially careful at times of dawn and dusk when it is difficult to see highway markings.