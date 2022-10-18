Posted: Oct 18, 2022 5:01 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 5:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry of the Bartlesville Police Department along with Chief Tracy Roles and others from law enforcement have been holding a series of community meetings throughout our city for several months. At each meeting, they shared statistics about our city, introduced officers working the area around where the meetings were held, and interacted with citizens who offered comments.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 20 but this meeting will be different than previous meetings. As the increase in drug-related crime has occurred in our city, the BPD is fielding more questions and comments about the situation, and with Halloween coming up when candy-colored drugs may be offered to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters, the BPD has decided to concentrate the entire meeting on the topic of drugs and how BPD is handling the surge of criminal activity related to their increase in our city and county.

The meeting will be held at Bartlesville Christian Church a 3221 East Tuxedo Boulevard beginning at 7 pm. The meeting is free, open to the public and requires no prior registration to attend.