Posted: Oct 18, 2022 3:55 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 3:55 PM

Victoria Edwards

Halloween offers lots of haunted fun including the popular “Mausoleum Stories” presented by the City of Bartlesville as a fundraiser to help benefit the White Rose Cemetery beautification projects.

This year the event runs from Thursday, October 20 through Saturday, October 22. On Thursday and Friday, the show begins at 6 pm and on Saturday, the show is at 2 pm. All shows take place in the Mausoleum at White Rose Cemetery at 804 West 11th Street in Bartlesville.

Tom Mardis, one of the organizers, says the event is an opportunity experience history and the beautiful architecture of the cemetary while learning about people who contributed to Bartlesville's heritage.

Each year, different characters are chosen to be highlighted but the actors who portray them are careful to wear period costumes and to study the person they are representing so they can be as accurate as possible in their portrayal. This year's line-up is as unique as the characters lives, including a prizefighter, an equal rights pioneer, a train robber, the first white man in Indian Territory and the Guardian of the Book of Life.

Tickets to the event are $10 per person and can be purchased at the Bartlesville Public Library circulation desk. There is a limited number of people who can attend each show and tickets go fast so it is recommended that you purchase tickets ahead of time rather than attempting to purchase one at the event.