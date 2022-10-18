Posted: Oct 18, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

City Councilwoman Billie Roane was our guest on CITY MATTERS onTuesday. Roane reminded listeners that the city sales tax collection was up 5.4% from last year and of the necessary and expensive ongoing water projects.

The new item Miss Roane brought up is a buy-back event with one of the city's recycling partners. Replenysh is paying cash for certain kinds of trash on Wednesday, OCtober 26, from noon to 3pm at 908 S. Elm Ave. Roane said the company will pay 10 cents a pound for PET water and soda bottles and 50 cents a pound for aluminum.