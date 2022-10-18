Posted: Oct 18, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 9:31 AM

Victoria Edwards

Effective immediately, the City of Dewey has reopened its City Hall offices on Fridays for regular business activities to take place during office hours of 8 am to 5 pm.

The City had closed offices earlier this year in an effort to combat COVID and alleviate short staffing issues. These have been resolved and the office can now return to operating five days a week.

The City thanks its residents for being patient and understanding as they worked through the need for the closure.