Posted: Oct 18, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 9:19 AM
Tom Mix Museum Fundraiser: HAUNTS OF MEMORIES PAST
Tom Davis
You are invited to have some fun in a Fundraiser for the Tom Mix Museum at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre.
Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Betty Keim invited everyone to this special event, Haunts of Memories Past, on Thursday, October 27th and Saturday, October 29th Sippin' Sweet formerly Heritage Theatre 306 E Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey with the doors opening at 6:15 P. M.. Snacks will be available for purchase from Sippin’ Sweet.
There will be a special Tom Mix cookie that will be a fund raiser for the Tom Mix Museum. The show will begin at 7:00 P.M. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. You can buy your tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or purchase them by calling 918-534-1555. Keim said they should still have room for people to purchase tickets at the door, but come early!
You can learn of the early day citizens who once lived in the Dewey area. This is your chance to meet pioneer Joe Bartles, the son of Jacob Bartles, founder of the Dewey Roundup and businessman, by Eric Jaeckel. Norvel Woodard by Alan Gentes will help you visualize the early days of Dewey. Rilla Blanche Rogers assisted her father, who was a U. S. Deputy Marshal will be portrayed by Kay Little . O.A. Patridge by Eric Jaekel tells his adventures in World War I and being kidnapped, as well as being president of the First National Bank of Dewey. Leona Moore by Betty Keim gives the experiences of life as a rancher’s wife on the prairie. We will conclude with a short video of the famous outlaw, Henry Starr by Levi Wilson. Come on out and support the Tom Mix Museum. You will have a great time!
