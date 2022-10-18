Posted: Oct 18, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to have some fun in a Fundraiser for the Tom Mix Museum at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Betty Keim invited everyone to this special event, Haunts of Memories Past, on Thursday, October 27th and Saturday, October 29th Sippin' Sweet formerly Heritage Theatre 306 E Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey with the doors opening at 6:15 P. M.. Snacks will be available for purchase from Sippin’ Sweet.

There will be a special Tom Mix cookie that will be a fund raiser for the Tom Mix Museum. The show will begin at 7:00 P.M. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. You can buy your tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or purchase them by calling 918-534-1555. Keim said they should still have room for people to purchase tickets at the door, but come early!