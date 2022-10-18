Posted: Oct 18, 2022 8:50 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 8:53 AM

In the first week of October, the Oklahoma State Department of Health was notified of 2156 new cases in just six days with an average of 308 new daily cases. This brings the number of active cases to 4665 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,202,398. There are 16,999 provisional deaths on record.

The highest regions for COVID activity are Tulsa at 49 hospitalizations every three days and Oklahoma City with 42 hospitalizations every three days. The Northeast region, which covers most of our listening area, is hovering at 11 new hospitalizations every three days.

OSDH is cautiously optimistic that our state will not see a surge in cases now that a majority of people are vaccinated and have had at least one booster but also warns that numbers can change quickly, especially now that original vaccines are wearing off and some people are electing not to proceed with booster shots. OSDH continues to tout the need for a COVID vaccine for all eligible persons and a flu shot as well.