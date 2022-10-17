Posted: Oct 17, 2022 8:33 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 8:35 PM

Victoria Edwards

The annual Spook-a-Rama at Kiddie Park is back this year with more games and fun than ever before. Weather permitting, the park will open from 6 to 9 pm on October 24-29 for the event.

A Spook House will take center stage for the Halloween event. All the regular rides will be open and full concessions will be available. Special Autumn treats will be available along with the regular choices of cotton candy, ice cream, and chili dogs. Concessions are priced individually but all rides are only 75-cents per ticket. Admission to the park is FREE.

Costumes are encouraged for both kids and adults who attend the event.

Kiddie Park is located inside Johnstone Park in Bartlesville at 200 North Cherokee Avenue near the corner of Hensely Road and Cherokee Avenue but the best entrance is on the road that runs next to Doenges Stadium due to the current closures for the bridge work at the main entrance to Johnstone Park.

Kiddie Park is operated by the Bartlesville Playground Association.