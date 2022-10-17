Posted: Oct 17, 2022 3:19 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 3:25 PM

Chase McNutt

On October 14 of this year, Oscar Ivan Alarcon Flores was arrested over charges of alleged sexual battery.

According to a PC affidavit, Flores was on an elevator with the alleged victim, and as he was walking off the elevator, he grabbed the victims hand, and placed it on his pelvic area. After officers arrived, they saw video surveillance showing what happened, with the defendant walking away smiling after.

He was seen in Washington County Court today and his bond is set at $25,000 and his next court date is set for October 28 at 9 am.