Posted: Oct 17, 2022 9:59 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 10:51 AM

Tom Davis

Community meetings, a farewell service for a fallen K9 and a special forum on fentanyl were the main topics covered by BPD Captain Troy Newell on CHIEF CHAT on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 on Monday.

Captain Newell, taking over for Chief Tracy Roles who is in Dallas at national meeting of police chiefs, reminded listeners of the Bartlesville Police Community Meeting on Thursday. October 20, at 7pm at Eastside Baptist Church on Tuxedo. Anyone an everyone is welcome to the presentation and all are encouraged to present your questions and concerns.

The Captain also invited everyone for a special service for K9 Sid Crossroads Baptist Church on Fri October 21, at 2pm. Sid was diagnosed with inoperable cancer and was put to rest on Saturday, October 8.

FROM THE BPD FACEBOOK PAGE:

Public Safety Announcement

With Halloween approaching the Bartlesville Police Department would like to remind parents to please have discussions with their children concerning taking what they may think is candy from friends. A recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street. In most cases the Oxycodone or Hydrochloride M30 pills are laced with Fentanyl or Xylazine which can prove deadly if taken or even just handled. Some of the pills seen in our area are multi colored and could easily be mistaken for candy. Education is important and it is a good time to have these types of discussions with our friends and family. Bartlesville Police have seen a recent increase in these types of drug overdoses locally.