Posted: Oct 17, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

It is one of Bartlesville's favorite annual events! HeartMatters hosts their annual designer purse silent auction with grand prize drawings for exclusive designer handbags. All proceeds benefit HeartMatters.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kristie Jardot invited listeners and viewers to bring their friends and join HeartMatters for an evening of fun, food, and fellowship! You’ll get to shop for designer handbags, eat delectable desserts, and fellowship with other ladies. All proceeds go towards helping support the Exploitation Prevention Programs of HeartMatters. Space is limited, so purchase your tickets early at https://www.heartmatters-ok.org/event-details/purseuing-purpose

PURSEuing Purpose is being held a HeartMatters at 3401 Price Rd, BartlesvilleOct. 27 from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM.