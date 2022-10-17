Posted: Oct 17, 2022 7:57 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 7:57 AM

Victoria Edwards

Food and cooking is very different than it was nearly 200 years ago. If you are interested in just how different, you will want to attend the upcoming WHAT A MESS Living History event to be held at Fort Gibson Historic Site on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 from 10 am to noon or 1-3 pm. Historic re-enactments of how military cooks fed soldiers on the battlefield will introduce today's generations to the oddity and the difficulty of meals during war-time. The demonstrations are free with the price of general admission to the park.

The demonstrations will include samples of original recipes of the time period. You can also tour the National Historic Landmark buildings where furnished rooms show off life as it would have been during the full operation of the fort.

Fort Gibson is located at 907 North Garrison Avenue in the city of Fort Gisbon, which is located in the Cherokee and Muscogee Counties. Fort Gibson is operated by the Oklahoma Historical Society whose purpose is to collect, perserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its various ethnic groups.