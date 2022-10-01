Posted: Oct 17, 2022 6:34 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

Community activist, Joel Rabin, continues to press Bartlesville city officials for access to public information regarding major Bartlesville City policies on “Community Standards” stemming from a public comment segment in the last city council meeting pertaining to a drag queen show at Untiy square billed as "family-friendly" during a Pride event.

Although Rabin says that most, if not virtually all, of which we all know is readily available in electronic format, he is not content with what he received from the city and replied:

"I did not ask the city attorney for a copy of his report which I believe, is absolutely irrelevant to my OORA request concerning the major Bartlesville City’s public policies in question. My OORA information request clearly supersedes your “report”, according to the Law. If your “report” was to be completed 4 months from now, you are implying I would have to wait to obtain the information, much of which already is readily available in electronic format (since it’s a matter of “Public Policy”). As you, I and the City Council members all know . . . that is absolute and utter nonsense. The information I requested should be provided to me “in a timely manner”, as required by the OORA ."

City Attorney Jess Kane is expected to prepare a presentation for the council’s next meeting, on Nov. 7, detailing what actions the City can and cannot take to regulate adult entertainment in public spaces.

“The agenda for that night will include Mr. Kane’s presentation as a discussion item so that the City Council can discuss these issues and provide guidance to City staff on how best to address the public’s concerns,” said City Manager Mike Bailey.

