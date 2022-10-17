Posted: Oct 17, 2022 3:45 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 6:37 AM

Tom Davis

A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday.

OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County.

Details are vague at this time, but OHP said the 2010 Ford Expedition driven by Jimmie Hill. 28, of Copan, was the only vehicle involved.