Posted: Oct 14, 2022 3:46 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2022 4:41 PM

Victoria Edwards

A man who has a history of being in court was at the Washington County Court today for a hearing on the possibility of being extradited to Texas to face charges in the state for allegedly being a fugitive from justice. During his arraignment, Stephen Lowery stated he wanted to sign a waiver of extradition and forego a governor’s warrant in order to be returned to Texas.

The judge overseeing the case today was prepared to allow the extradition but upon further review of the cause on which Lowery was picked up in Bartlesville, the extradition was denied because the Washington County case must be heard first.

According to the probable cause affidavit for arrest issued on June 18 of this year, Lowery was picked up by Dewey Police when they found him riding a bicycle near Don Tyler & Osage streets with a rifle on his lap. Lowery informed the police he had taken the rifle from a friend’s house in Dewey after it had caught fire and that he was intending to clean the gun and sell it. Property owner of the house where Lowery claimed he found the gun stated she was not aware of a firearm on the property at the time of the fire or afterwards. She also stated that although she knew Lowery, he did not have permission to be on the property. Lowery was then arrested for larceny and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a previous felony.

Once this information was disclosed during today’s arraignment, the judge informed Lowery that she could not execute the waiver of extradition for him and therefore, he could not return to Texas at this time.

Lowery’s next court date is set for Oct 25 to answer for the alleged offenses committed in June in Dewey.

(Photo has been requested from Correctional Facility.)