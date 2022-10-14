Posted: Oct 14, 2022 11:39 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2022 11:39 AM

Victoria Edwards

Justice was served earlier this week acccording to a press release from US Attorney Clint Johnson of the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District Court when Koalton Ellis pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and admitted to stabbing Buffie Raoulston in 2021 while they were at a hotel together in Bartlesville.

According to the press release, Buffie Raulston was stabbed on July 24, 2021 and later died of her wounds. Ellis was arrested by Bartlesville Police Department after a man reported someone hiding behind the fence of a local tire shop. Police reported at the time of the arrest tht Ellis appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A witness at the hotel stated that Ellis was seen staying with Raulston at the hoel and that he kicked in the door of the room after Raulston returned to the room following an argument between them in the parking lot.

The investigation into the incident was conducted by the FBI along with the BPD.

US Attorney Johnson said Ellis will serve a life sentence in federal prison for the crime.