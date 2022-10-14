Posted: Oct 14, 2022 5:40 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2022 5:40 AM

Evan Farbach

Bartlesville High hung with the No. 1 ranked team in 6A-II for nearly two quarters. However late in the second quarter the flood gates opened.

BHS fell at Stillwater 55-7.

Bartlesville trailed the Pioneers 13-7 late in the second quarter after the Bruin defense forced two turnovers on downs inside the Bruin 25 yard-line. After a couple of turnovers, Bartlesville’s offense would come alive. A 35-yard strike from Nate Neal to Damien Niko set up another Neal dime.

This pass to Kaden Brown in the back corner of the endzone made it a ballgame,

However the major offensive highlights would end there. Stillwater would score to make it a two-touchdown game with less than a minute remaining in the half. A BHS interception would then set up another Pioneer score. A 28-7 Stillwater lead at the break turned into a 55-7 final.

Bartlesville had five turnovers in the game. Damien Niko had 30 carries for 76 yards. Bruins had 209 yards total. Neal would go 15-28 passing.

Bartlesville drops to 3-4 on the year, 2-2 in District play. Bruins play on Friday, Oct. 21 at home against Sand Springs for Homecoming.