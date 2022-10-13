Posted: Oct 13, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2022 3:05 PM

Victoria Edwards

Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new facility located at 300 South Pine Street in Nowata.

The state-of-the-art facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and it includes dedicated spaces for Tri County Tech and the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata as well as shared areas such as classrooms, a commercial kitchen, and community meeting rooms.