Posted: Oct 13, 2022 11:00 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2022 11:00 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to participate in a benefit Poker Run for Special Olympics Bartlesville on Saturday, October 15, with registration @ 11:00 am at Humble Road Church, 304 S Seminole Ave. Bartlesville, OK 74003.

The event is sponsored by Humble Road Church and the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry, Humble Road Chapter. All proceeds benefit Bartlesville Bruins Special Olympics Team. $5.00 Hand or 5 for $20.00. The first bikes will be out at Noon and the last bikes in at 2:00pm.