Posted: Oct 13, 2022

Poker Run to Benefit Bruins Special Olympics Team Set for Saturday

Tom Davis
 
You're invited to participate in a benefit Poker Run for Special Olympics Bartlesville on Saturday, October 15, with registration @ 11:00 am at Humble Road Church, 304 S Seminole Ave. Bartlesville, OK 74003.
 
The event is sponsored by Humble Road Church and the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry, Humble Road Chapter. All proceeds benefit Bartlesville Bruins Special Olympics Team. $5.00 Hand or 5 for $20.00.  The first bikes will be out at Noon and the last bikes in at 2:00pm.
 
The Silent Auction closes at 2:30 pm. Enjoy a hamburger lunch - $7/plate.
 
 

