Posted: Oct 13, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2022 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Make your plans to attend Dewey's Western Heritage Day this Saturday for a memorable experience the whole family will enjoy. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you witness a parade that includes a herd of longhorn cattle being driven through the historic downtown streets of Dewey and gunfight reenactments straight out of the Old West.

Test your skills on a mechanical bull and grab a seat for the trick roping showcase during your time at Western Heritage Day for the complete "Western" experience. There will also be live bands, dancing, and much more during this fun-filled day in Dewey.

Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, John Dixon the the event invited the youngsters to participate in the Old West Dress Like a Cowboy/Cowgirl Contest at 4pm between the Tom Mix Museum and the Dewey Hotel for a chance to win cash prizes.

Immerse yourself further in our Western heritage with a visit to the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey. Tom Mix was one of the first cowboy stars of the silver screen, but he earned his bona fides serving as the town marshal in Dewey. Browse a collection of Tom Mix memorabilia including a replica of his trusty steed, Tony the Wonder Horse, and his distinctive automobile which he was driving at the time of his death.