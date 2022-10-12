Posted: Oct 12, 2022 9:41 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2022 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Symphony enters into its 65th anniversary with its season kickoff on October 15th! Prepare for an exciting lineup of concerts conducted by maestro Lauren Green and guests. Delight the senses with music for all ages, ranging from Judy Garland to John Denver, while reflecting on BSO’s rich musical history in Oklahoma.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director John Jenkins invited listeners to come out and hear songstress Joan Ellison in Saturday as she brings Judy Garland’s original symphonic arrangements back to life in a nostalgic trip this Saturday night at the Bartlesville Community Center