Posted: Oct 11, 2022 6:57 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 6:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

Sooner Park will be full of spooky activities that guarantee kids and their parents or guardians a fun and safe environment for an early Halloween celebration on October 22 from 4 to 9 pm. In addition to games, there will be an outdoor movie and a costume contest. Sooner Park is located at 420 Madison Boulevard.

Admission to the event is FREE.

For a complete list of activities, visit the FACEBOOK page of Bartlesville Sunfest.