Victoria Edwards

There are less than 30 days until the November mid-term election and you have only three days left to register if you want to vote in it.

Friday, November 14 is the last day you can registr in person or by mail and be eligible for casting a vote in what is being considered a key election for the future of both the Democratic and Republica parties and their influence on US policy.

Registration can be made in person at any county election board, at a driver's license or tag agency, at most post offices, and at some libraries. You can register by mail but your application must be postmarked by midnight on November 14.

If you have moved since the last election, you must submit a new Voter Registration Application by the same date.