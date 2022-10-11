Posted: Oct 11, 2022 5:12 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 5:12 PM

Chase McNutt

Two Vehicles were in a collision at the light intersection of Frank Phillips Blvd and Silver Lake Rd. It appeared that a car T-boned a truck and sent it into the base of the changing lights at the intersection, totaling the front of the truck.

Only the right lane of traffic was blocked off before police arrived, and we will get you updates on if there are any major delays on traffic.