Posted: Oct 11, 2022 5:07 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 5:07 PM

Victoria Edwards

Despite the rainfall last night and precisely because it was so little, the Washington County Commissioners approved a return to a burn ban to be implemented immediately and to continue through October 24. The ban will then be extended if there is not enough moisture that has penetrated the top soil to bring about drought relief to the undersoil.

During a burn ban, all outside fires are prohibited except for closed grilling and failure to comply could result in fines or being arrested.

In the event that a fire does break out on property, the Emergency Management office and Sheriff's department remind citizens that the Fire Department has the right to enter the property without consent of the property owner to combat the fire and if any attempt is made to interfere with the firemen, you could be arrested.