Posted: Oct 11, 2022 4:53 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 4:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

Elder Care is teaming up with GOGLOBAL Travel to provide safe, entertaining travel adventures within the state of Oklahoma for seniors. No membership fees are required and costs are kept as affordable as possible.

The first trip to be scheduled is a Fall Foliage tour of the Talimena Scenic Byway, with stops at the Ouchita National Forest, Broken Bow Lake, Beaver's Bend State Resort and a visit to the Beaver's Bend Festival & Craft Show. The event takes place from November 10-12 and includes two nights of accomodations, two breakfasts, park admissions, luxury transportation, a guide, and all tips, fees and taxes so there is no financial surprises along the way.

Reservations are required and there is a limit to the number who can attend so sign up now at GO GLOBAL's website or by calling 918-633-8532.