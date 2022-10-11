News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 11, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 9:42 AM
DAR and Wreaths Across America Needs Your Help to Decorate the Graves of Veterans at White Rose Cemetary
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR explains how each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach and it is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, White Rose Cemetary willbe in that number.
There are over 800 service members buried at White Rose Cemetary and that means that donations are needed to reach that number. Thanks, to Arvest Bank's generous donation of $2000, the DAR is about 20% to their goal.
You can click here to make your donation and make sure you type in White Rose Cemetary, Bartlesville, OK so the wreath will be sent here.
« Back to News