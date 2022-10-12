Posted: Oct 10, 2022 12:55 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2022 12:55 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Public Facilities Authority is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:15 pm in the basement meeting room of the Washington County Courthouse Annex, 400 South Johnstone Avenue.

On the agenda is the discussion of the resignation of Michael Girori, trustee, and the oaths of office for three new trustees: Sonya Reed, Gary Dennis and Charles Allcott.

There will also be discussion about a possible bond issue, including the bond limit proceeds and contigency fund, and a possible fundraising campaign to support the New Expo Center.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.