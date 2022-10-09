Posted: Oct 09, 2022 5:10 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2022 5:12 PM

Victoria Edwards

A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region.

Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco, Mexicao have allegedly been operating a drug trafficking operation out of Mexico and Tulsa as leaders of a drug cartel. Eight people from Oklahoma were also involved in the operation.

The US Department of Justice's Northern Oklahoma District office sent down the indictment on October 5 after three months of work uncovered enough evidence of drug activity to warrant the arrests. Special agents working for the USDOJ were able to round up the eight underlings but unable to capture Lavelley and Garcia-Soberanis. They also seized a cache of illicit guns, drugs, and profits at the time of the raid.

In a statement released by US Attorney Clint Johnson, the agency said they will proceed with prosecuting the eight people in custody while they continue to seek the whereabouts of Lavelley and Garcia-Soberanis.

NOTE: Bartlesville Radio asked for mug shots from the US Attorney's office but were told they could not release them to us at this time.