Posted: Oct 09, 2022 5:00 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2022 5:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight.

Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7 for an arrest the day before related to a fight he had with Harrison Ford, also of Bartlesville, whom Scott believed to have broken into his truck and stolen items from it.

A report taken by officers after they were called to a home on North Pine says that Scott admitted to confronting Ford with the help of a friend, Austin RIley, about the theft and that the confrontation escalated to a fist fight and then a beating of Ford with a bat that Ford had brought outside from the home to defend himself. Scott had left his wife's home earlier that morning after officers responded to a domestic disturbance but returned an hour later with Riley when he discovered Ford was now with his wife. Scott's wife reported to officers that Scott wanted to find Ford and make him give the stolen items back but she did not see the actual altercation because she had run next door to a neighbor's home to call 911.

According to all three men, the initial shouting match between them turned physically violent after Riley and Scott allegedly broke down the locked front door and Ford barricaded himself at the back of the house. Scott then attempted to break into the back door but returned to the front yard to find Riley and Ford hitting each other with fists and wrestling over the bat. At some point, the bat was taken away from Ford and one of the men began hitting Ford on his head and torso with the bat. Ford was treated for a laceration that needed stitches and bruised ribs at Jane Phillips Hospital where he was transported by EMS.

After investigating the home and collecting evidence, as well as taken statements from all four parties involved, officers determined that Scott should be arrested. He was taken into custody without incident but he maintained he was not the one who injured Ford with the bat.

At the arraignment, the reviewing judge determined that there was enough evidence for a probable cause hearing, which is set for October 11. The judge also honored the District Attorney's request that Scott be held over without bond until the hearing.

NOTE: A photo of Scott has been requested but not yet received.