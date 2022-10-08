Posted: Oct 08, 2022 1:17 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2022 2:26 PM

Victoria Edwards

The popular fundraiser known as BINGO BASH is back on October 14 from 5:30 to 9 pm. Doors open at 4 pm and mini games will entertain early attendees from 5:30 to 7 pm before the official games begin.

Hosted by the Wasington COunty SPCA, tickets are $13 per person online or $15 at the door. Tickets include a BINGO duaber. Extra duabers can be purchased for $5.00 each after you purchase your first packet of game cards. Concessions will also be availabe for purchase throughout the event. All proceeds will help care for the animals at the shelter.

For more information, go to the FACEBOOK page of the WCSPCA.