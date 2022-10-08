Posted: Oct 08, 2022 3:06 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2022 6:06 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department is holding a final farewell to one of its police dogs.

In a press release, BPD Captain Jay Hastings writes, "It is with great sadness that our agency has to announce that Bartlesville Police K9 Sid will be put to rest Saturday October 8th."

Corporal Ryan Deshields and his partner Sid have been together and working the streets of Bartlesville since April 2019. Sid has been diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer and is at the point where he will be put to rest.