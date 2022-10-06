Posted: Oct 06, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 2:37 PM

Victoria Edwards

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.

Sandra Leybas, age 46, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. Leybas was a passenger in a Toyota Camry driven by Travis Hess, age 51, also of Inola. Hess was treated for head and external truck injuries at the scene and then released to return home.