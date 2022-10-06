Posted: Oct 06, 2022 2:17 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 2:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexico after being indicted on drug conspiracy along with eight individuals from the Tulsa area and one Mexican national. The indictment was sent down on October 5 from the US Department of Justice’s Northern District of Oklahoma office after months of work by special agents resulted in eight arrests and the seizure of illicit guns, drugs, and profits.

Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28, and Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Acapulco, Mexico remain at large after search warrants were executed in Tulsa. Lavalley and Garcia-Soberanis allegedly are the leaders of a drug trafficking operation that originated in Mexico and then moved into Tulsa with the intent to distribute methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl.

US Attorney Clint Johnson says that his office will be proceeding with court cases on the eight persons who have been rounded up and will continue to work to find and bring to prosecution both Lavelley and Garcia-Soberanis.

Please note: Acccording to the US Department of Justice Media Office, they are unable to release photos of Lavelley or Garcia-Soberanis.