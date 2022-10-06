Posted: Oct 06, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 1:19 PM

Victoria Edwards

Fireflys are a brilliant illumination of the wonders of the world. In many places this month, fireflys are taking center stage as they make their way across the country to prepare for winter. One such festival where fireflys can be viewed is in Ramona at Lake Texoma. The event runs from October 7-9.

Fireflys aren't the only only thins you can enjoy at the festival -- there are also hand-crafted art pieces from a variety of local artists so you can get in some early Christmas shopping during the day then settle into a lawn chair when dusk falls to enjoy the swirling, flashing beauty as the fireflys dance through the skies.

For more information, visit FireFestOK.com.