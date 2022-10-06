Posted: Oct 06, 2022 9:34 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Todd, who is being inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, joined Angie Thompson with Elder Care to talk about his mother who was a Daybreak participant. Joe explained how is mother received grant funding from the VA to attend DayBreak. Joe said she was able to live at home into her 90’s because she had a place like DayBreak!

Angie Thompson invited veterans and veteran spouses to check their benefits to se if they qualify for this kind of financial help. Elder Care is now offering a free 5-day trial for all seniors who want to see what Daybreak is all about. Thompson said, "Our goal is to help families find a positive balance between caring for a loved one in the home with their own family, home, and work responsibilities."

DayBreak at Elder Care offers compassion and peace of mind to families caring for loved ones in their own homes. Daybreak provides social interaction and therapeutic activities for adults of various levels of physical and cognitive abilities who may need supervised care in a safe, supportive environment during the week.

DayBreak is designed to enhance the lives of seniors over 60 and help them remain social and active in order to avoid premature placement in a nursing home.